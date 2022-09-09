Zack Miller performs on Today’s Tunes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured local artist Zack Miller.

Miller performed three original songs: “Quick Add”, “Revolving Door Town”, and “The Good Ole Days”.

You can find Zack performing at No Name Lounge From 3-6 p.m. Saturday, September 10th.

Check out more updates and where to see him next at Zack Miller Music on Facebook.

If you would like to hear some original music performed by Miller, watch the videos attached to this story.

