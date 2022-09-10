CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for respiratory infections in children that can lead to paralysis.(halfpoint via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/WCCO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking pediatricians to be on the lookout for a rare but serious respiratory infection in children.

It’s not the flu or COVID-19; it’s called Enterovirus D68, which can lead to a condition that causes paralysis.

The infection, which tends to emerge in late summer and early fall, can lead to acute flaccid myelitis or AFM.

AFM causes weakness in the arms and legs; in some cases, it can even lead to paralysis.

Health officials said the average age of children affected is three, and kids with asthma may be at higher risk.

Enterovirus D68 can be tricky to diagnose because its symptoms mirror those of the common cold, like runny nose, cough and fever.

Parents should contact their child’s doctor if they notice their child is having difficulty breathing or if their symptoms worsen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after Okaloosa County authorities conducted a...
Enough fentanyl to kill every Fort Walton Beach resident found with search warrant
I-10 East and State Road 69 North closed for safety reasons
UPDATE: Vehicle involved in hit-and-run found
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
So far this year, there have been 82 indigent cremations.
Dead, poor, and alone: what happens to unclaimed and indigent bodies in Bay County?
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said it happened around 8:30 Friday morning at the intersection...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Front Beach Road

Latest News

Payment processor Visa Inc. says it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops.
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
Man arrested during traffic stop for drugs
Man arrested during traffic stop for drugs
FILE - Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area
Britain's King Charles III, looks at flowers outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday's...
Charles proclaimed king as world mourns late queen