High School Football Week 3 Scores and Highlights

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Thursday

Arnold 7 Mosley 42

North Bay Haven 21 Destin 28

Friday

Sneads 30 Graceville 8

Bozeman 20 Baker 21

Cottondale 26 Rocky Bayou 22

Jay 37 Franklin 0

Port St. Joe 6 Bay 35

Rutherford 8 Walton 49

Holmes 0 Chipley 18

Wewahitchka 24 Vernon 6

Ft.Walton Beach 0 Niceville 35

Blountstown 20 Marianna 7

Liberty 13 Freeport 20

Crestview 34 Choctaw 35

Off: South Walton

