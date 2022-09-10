High School Football Week 3 Scores and Highlights
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Thursday
Arnold 7 Mosley 42
North Bay Haven 21 Destin 28
Friday
Sneads 30 Graceville 8
Bozeman 20 Baker 21
Cottondale 26 Rocky Bayou 22
Jay 37 Franklin 0
Port St. Joe 6 Bay 35
Rutherford 8 Walton 49
Holmes 0 Chipley 18
Wewahitchka 24 Vernon 6
Ft.Walton Beach 0 Niceville 35
Blountstown 20 Marianna 7
Liberty 13 Freeport 20
Crestview 34 Choctaw 35
Off: South Walton
