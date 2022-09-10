‘I’m having a blast’: 49-year-old college freshman makes football team

The North Dakota College of Science Wildcats says 49-year-old Ray Ruschel has joined their football team. (Source: KVLY)
By Jack Wallace and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Usually, a college freshman making the football team isn’t the talk of the campus, but that’s not the case at a school in North Dakota.

The North Dakota College of Science Wildcats said 49-year-old Ray Ruschel has joined their undefeated football team.

KVLY reports Ruschel is an active-duty North Dakota Army National Guard member. Ruschel said he has been a part of that team for 17 years before being welcomed to this team.

“They’ve all been very receptive of me coming in and playing,” Ruschel said. “At first, they thought I was another football coach on our first day of camp. And whenever I got in line for pads, they were like ‘wait a minute, you’re playing?’”

Head coach Eric Issendorf, just a year younger than Ruschel, said he is happy to have him part of the team.

“He’s always in a good mood; he’s always just Ray,” Issendorf said. “He’s always in a good mood, ready to work and do what he can for his teammates.”

Ruschel said he found out about the Wildcat football team from a friend and was determined to not only make the team but make a real impact with his teammates.

“I want to live life,” he said. “If I had the chance and didn’t take it, I would regret it. I had a chance, and I’m taking it, and I’m living life to the fullest.”

Ruschel said his goals remain simple while looking forward to stopping touchdowns and winning games.

“I’m having a blast playing. Out here with these young kids and actually being able to keep up! I surprise myself,” Ruschel said.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after Okaloosa County authorities conducted a...
Enough fentanyl to kill every Fort Walton Beach resident found with search warrant
I-10 East and State Road 69 North closed for safety reasons
UPDATE: Vehicle involved in hit-and-run found
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
A Panama City man received 9 life sentences for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old.
Panama City man receives 9 life sentences for sexually assaulting child
So far this year, there have been 82 indigent cremations.
Dead, poor, and alone: what happens to unclaimed and indigent bodies in Bay County?

Latest News

Rain chances will be high this weekend, but decrease into next week.
Weekend Forecast
Rain chances will be high this weekend, but decrease into next week.
Weekend Forecast
Downtown Blountstown Revitalization
Local 9/11 Ceremonies
Local 9/11 Ceremonies