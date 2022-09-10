Man arrested during traffic stop for drugs

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested this man late Friday night after a traffic stop.

Deputies said they saw Scotty James Williams driving about 95MPH down highway 69.

Deputies said Williams pulled over and they found that he did not have a current driver’s license.

After arresting him deputies tell us they found a glass pipe and several bags of what was later identified as cocaine. Upon further investigation, deputies found more plastic bags, a digital scale, another glass pipe, and an open bottle of Seagram’s with a bag of meth stuffed inside.

Williams is facing several charges, including trafficking a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license, and physical evidence.

