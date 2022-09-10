Man found guilty of second degree murder in 2019 homicide

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Jonathan Lozada was found guilty as charged with murder Friday for killing Justin Reyes on December 17, 2019.

According to the State Attorney’s office, the jury only took about 30 minutes to return the guilty verdict. State Attorney Larry Basford said Lozada shot this victim twice in the head and then videotaped himself boasting about it from the crime scene.

During the trial, prosecutors Peter Overstreet and Josh James presented testimony from 18 witnesses over the course of two days. They also showed videotapes the defendant took of himself at the victim’s home in Panama City.

According to the prosecution the videos included one of the defendant and others which included the victim, talking and joking around 11:20 p.m. They said at around 11:40 p.m the defendant took a video of himself boasting about killing the victim with the body behind him.

“This was a thorough, well-done investigation by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the other law enforcement agencies,” lead Prosecutor Peter Overstreet said after the verdict. “This killing was the picture of evil based on the defendant recording himself after essentially executing the victim by shooting him in the head twice at close range.”

Officials said that testimony and evidence at the trial showed Reyes was most likely sitting at his computer desk when he was shot twice in the head at close range. The court reports Reyes was shot once in the face and once in the back of the head.

According to the prosecution, Lozada took some items from Reye’s home and then returned to his home in Panama City Beach. That’s where they report Lozada showed one roommate the video he made and a second roommate saw a part of the video as well.

It was noted the roommates called the Panama City Beach Police Department but Lozada was not home when they arrived.

Police said they returned at 5:55 a.m when Lozada returned home and they found blood-stained clothing and several rounds of 9mm ammunition on the defendants’ bed.

PCBPD determined the defendant got a ride from a friend. The friend told police that he had been with the defendant earlier and gave police the address which was in unincorporated Bay County.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies checked the house and found the victim. A search warrant for the defendant’s phone did lead to law enforcement discovering videos at the scene of the crime.

It’s reported the friend admitted to being at that residence with the defendant but had left before the shooting took place. Authorities said the friend later admitted to the defendant asking him for a ride after the shooting and helping him get rid of the evidence.

“As a result of the tireless work and dedication of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, justice was served today and the jury reached the correct verdict,” Prosecutor James said. “Although nothing will ever bring Justin Reyes back, I hope and pray that today’s verdict will provide some solace to his family. The citizens of Bay County are made safer by the conviction of Jonathan Lozada.”

Under Florida’s 10-20-Life Statute, Lozada faces a minimum mandatory of 25 years and up to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for September 29.

