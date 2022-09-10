Weekend Forecast

Rain chances will remain high this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a wet Saturday this weekend while Sunday’s forecast remains a little more uncertain. For this evening it will be mostly quiet and warm with lows in the 70s. Rain chances will increase overnight into Saturday at 70-80%. Some of the downpours could be quite heavy with several inches of rain possible in a short period of time. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. On Sunday we are thinking some drier air will begin to move into the area. If that happens rain chances will decrease over the course of the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Drier air will certainly be around for the early part of next week with rain chances between 20-40% and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics Earl continues to move over the open Atlantic. Elsewhere we have 3 small areas that could develop, but for now we see no U.S. threats.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

