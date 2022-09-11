City of Lynn Haven hosts 9/11 Remembrance Day

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September 11, 2001, is a day Americans will never forget. The City of Lynn Haven held a 9/11 Remembrance Day ceremony Saturday morning to reflect and honor the lives lost, on that day 21 years ago

“For many, the wounds of that morning still remain fresh may the painful memories of that day be healed and transformed into strength and positive resolution,” SGT. Michael Williams said.

Despite the tragedy, September 11th ultimately brought Americans together. We showed the world the resiliency we had.

But now it’s important to teach those who were not alive in 2001 the importance of why we will never forget.

“We are not promised another day but we know that we have a strong America that will take care of us regardless of what happens in our lives,” Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven City Manager, said.

“There were so many sacrifices given on that specific day and we just have to cherish those moments and remind everyone every year what actually took place,” John Delonjay, Lynn Haven Fire Chief, said.

When the towers were hit in New York City, first responders didn’t hesitate to run in and rescue those in need. That is because when people are in need of help first responders are there to help them.

“That is the reason we will not forget they knew that Americans were in trouble they knew they had to respond regardless of how things would be when they got there,” Gainer said.

“It is an act of bravery. When we get into this field we’re here to serve the communities we protect and sometimes that means putting your own life at risk,” Delonjay said.

That bravery left a lasting impression on Americans who will never forget 9/11.

