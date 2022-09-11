Local child care service offers a monthly break for parents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having children can be rewarding, but many parents know it can be overwhelming, too.

That’s why one small business owner opens her doors for children one Saturday every month. Amilia Bell, owner of “Saved By Ms. Bell,” said she wanted to have a special day where parents can take the day off and enjoy themselves.

“If they’re taking care of themselves, then they can take better care of the kids,” Bell said. “And they can basically recharge, so they can give all of themselves to the kids without feeling like ‘oh I’m tired, I don’t feel like doing this.’ So it’s just some time for them to recharge and to relax a little bit.”

To view when the next available Saturday will be at “Saved By Ms. Bell,” or to see the normal operating hours, check out the Facebook.

