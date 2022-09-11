Lynn Haven 9/11 Memorial Run .

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On Sunday the Lynn Haven Fire Department and the Lynn Haven Police Department are hosting a 9/11 Memorial Run.

It will start at 10 a.m at the Fred Strickland Memorial Bridge (Old Bailey Bridge) starting at the Porter Park side.

During the run donations will be accepted for the Fallen Firefighter Foundation,

“My team decided since we did not have the annual stair climb here this year that we wanted to try and do something to try and remember these people that sacrificed it all. Hopefully, this will become an annual event for us,” John Delonjay, Lynn Haven Fire Chief.

The 5K is free and anyone is welcome to participate, whether you run or walk the distance.

