Panama City Farmers Market Competing in 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration

Panama City Farmers Market
Panama City Farmers Market(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmers Market brings the community together every weekend to support local vendors and enjoy the beauty of Downtown Panama City.

This year, the market is participating in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. Each year for this celebration, the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition are giving away $10,000 in prizes to the nation’s favorite farmers markets.

”We are currently third in the state, fifth in the southeast, and 21st overall in the nation for Florida,” Bill Davenport, market manager, said. “We’re vying for one of the top markets for Florida this year which is really awesome, and it speaks to Panama City and the community here.”

To cast you vote for the Panama City Farmers Market, click here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after Okaloosa County authorities conducted a...
Enough fentanyl to kill every Fort Walton Beach resident found with search warrant
I-10 East and State Road 69 North closed for safety reasons
UPDATE: Vehicle involved in hit-and-run found
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said it happened around 8:30 Friday morning at the intersection...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Front Beach Road
So far this year, there have been 82 indigent cremations.
Dead, poor, and alone: what happens to unclaimed and indigent bodies in Bay County?

Latest News

Man arrested during traffic stop for drugs
Man arrested during traffic stop for drugs
Chipley vs Holmes Co. | 2022 Week 3
Chipley vs Holmes Co. | 2022 Week 3
Friday Night Overtime - Block 2
Friday Night Overtime - Block 2
Friday Night Overtime Block Three
Friday Night Overtime Block Three