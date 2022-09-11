Panama City Farmers Market Competing in 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmers Market brings the community together every weekend to support local vendors and enjoy the beauty of Downtown Panama City.

This year, the market is participating in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. Each year for this celebration, the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition are giving away $10,000 in prizes to the nation’s favorite farmers markets.

”We are currently third in the state, fifth in the southeast, and 21st overall in the nation for Florida,” Bill Davenport, market manager, said. “We’re vying for one of the top markets for Florida this year which is really awesome, and it speaks to Panama City and the community here.”

To cast you vote for the Panama City Farmers Market, click here.

