Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been a wet and dreary weekend across the Panhandle.

An area of low pressure - known as a cutoff low due to the way it sits removed from the jet stream - has dictated our weather pattern for the past couple of days. As that feature sat stationary in the Gulf of Mexico, southerly winds consistently pumped warm, tropical air over the Panhandle. Coastal areas of Northwest Florida have seen a large amount of rainfall which has resulted in an areal flood watch through 5:00 PM central time Sunday.

For Sunday, more showers are in the forecast, with the heaviest rains located along the coast once again. Showers will start before sunrise and continue to dampen Coastal Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties through the mid day hours. Due to the early start for rain, along with overcast skies, afternoon high temperatures will be largely limited to the mid 80′s for the Panhandle. The afternoon hours will see a drying trend as the surface low pressure center in the Gulf moves out of the region.

By Tuesday, a weak cold front will bring a drop in dew points to the Panhandle. Expect significantly drier weather and comfortable mornings and evenings as we enjoy a fall-like feel through early Thursday. High temperatures, though, will still be in the upper 80′s and near-90 in inland areas.

