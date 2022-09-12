31st Annual Wiregrass Steel Wheels Railroad Show

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - George Baum with Wiregrass Steel Wheels came by NewsChannel 7 Monday morning to talk about the upcoming 31st annual Model Railroad Show.

The show will take place September 17 and 18 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, located at HWY 231 S in Dothan, Alabama.

The show will start at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and on will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Baum said he is glad to be celebrating the family friendly event this year and hopes it is the best one yet.

For more information, you can watch the interview video attached.

