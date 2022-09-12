Choctawhatchee High student charged with assault with a deadly weapon

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Choctawhatchee High School student was arrested today after being accused of threatening a fellow classmate, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victim, a female student, told authorities that the 15-year-old male student allegedly told her he should kill her “but it’s stupid”, pulled a pocket knife out of his waistband, and waved it open under a table.

The female student said she felt threatened by his actions and reported it. The male student reportedly admitted to the School Resource Office he showed the knife.

Officials say the 15-year-old has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

