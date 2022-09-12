Cold and flu expected to make a comeback in this week’s Medical Monday

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This cold and flu season is expected to ramp up. In this week’s Medical Monday, doctors said not only will COVID be a concern, but cold and flu are expected to make a comeback.

Doctor Susan Rehm is an Infectious Disease Specialist with Cleveland Clinic. She said sorting out what’s making someone sick will be challenging because COVID, the flu, and other respiratory illnesses have overlapping symptoms.

The good news is that testing has evolved, and doctors can test for a variety of viruses to see what someone has. She added it’s important to know what’s causing symptoms because you may be eligible for treatments designed to lessen the illness, like antiviral medications for COVID and flu.

“Particularly for people who have underlying medical problems, it’s important to contact your physician right away when you notice symptoms because there may be testing and treatment available,” Dr. Rehm said.

Dr. Rehm said prevention is always better than treatment, and vaccines are your best defense. She encourages everyone aged six months and older to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19.

