Flooding impacts residents across Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Flooding impacted a large portion of the area on Sunday. Road closures could be seen across areas from Panama City Beach, Panama City, Lynn Haven, and across Bay County.

“If you can’t see what you are driving through, just stop and turn around. We try to be proactive with it but there are times that we do not get out there because we have so many calls at once to shut down roads,” Gabe Moshella, from Bay County Fire Rescue, said.

A Panama City resident tells us she woke up to her entire front yard looking like a pond.

“As of this morning all of the rain that came in our neighborhood got flooded yet again my house is right over there with the tan car in the driveway and as you can tell my entire house is surrounded by water yet again,” Stacey Keesler, a Panama City resident, said.

This isn’t the first time Keesler has woken up to water surrounding her home, and she is asking Panama City officials to do something.

“If it is the drainage infrastructure fix it. Clean out the ditch do what we need to do with the ditch that would be good for starters where the water can flow out. But something definitely needs to be done because I’m tired of flooding and my neighbors are tired of flooding. It is very frustrating,” Keesler said.

The Panama City, City Manager Mark McQueen tells NewsChannel 7 that the city recently got a grant to help fix the stormwater drainage issues.

“The storm drain ditches are being taxed more than they have ever been designed for and so we are going back through and we have got grant funding. About 25 million dollars were approved last month for us to start addressing the stormwater system Robinson Bayou stormwater system,” McQueen said.

McQueen says the storm drain ditch systems have served the area for nearly 100 years. But they are now overworked due to the loss of trees from Hurricane Michael.

“They are not able to handle the volume of water that is now being expected upon those ditches. So we are going back through and doing the engineering right now to do the redesign for the ditch systems so we can have better management of stormwater,” McQueen said.

To help resolve the issue Sunday crews were pumping water out of the flooded areas.

But Keesler said she is waiting for a permanent fix... So she no longer has to worry about water getting into her home.

