Gulf Coast State College celebrates 65 years

By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College is hosting a community celebration in honor of the college’s 65th birthday.

This free, family-friendly event will take place this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The fun takes place inside the Charles Hilton Center for Advanced Technology and Hospitality Management.

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation will be hosting a Guarantee FUND run to support the Gulf Coast Guarantee.

For more information on the event, you can visit the party’s Facebook page.

