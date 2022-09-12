More than a pound of meth found in safe during traffic stop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Panama City locals were arrested after Bay County Sheriff’s (BCSO) officials found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop.

On September 1st, investigators with the BCSO Special Investigations Division spotted a vehicle driven by a man they recognized.

Investigators allegedly knew the driver, William Cory McKay, 33, of Panama City, had an active warrant for fraud.

When investigators pulled McKay over, they found drug paraphernalia in plain view within the vehicle.

BCSO investigators conducted a search of the vehicle, where they found a safe. The safe allegedly contained over a pound of meth.

A passenger in the car, Brittany Hutchinson, 35, also of Panama City, told investigators she had the key to the safe.

Both McKay and Hutchinson said they had just gotten the meth from Georgia and were on their way home with it.

McKay was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant. Both McKay and Hutchinson were charged with smuggling methamphetamine more than 400 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

More than a pound of meth was seized during a traffic stop. (Bay County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.