New details released in Port death

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently investigating a death that took place at the Port of Panama City.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard tell Newschannel 7 the Panama City Police contacted them around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Executive director, Alex King, tells us this was not a Port Authority employee.

It was, however, an employee of another company working at the Port to load cargo.

“There was a very tragic accident that occurred yesterday evening here at the port with a stevedoring company loading general cargo on a vessel, that was sailing from the port scheduled to leave,” Alex King, executive director for the Panama City Port Authority, said. “This incident is still under active investigation several agencies are looking. Unfortunately we are very saddened that the incident did occur. We’re looking to learn everything we can after the incident.”

King says this is the first accident of it’s kind since 2019, when another cargo loading company employee died under different circumstances.

We will know more on this fatal accident once the coast guard’s investigation is complete.

