One injured after Walton County motorcycle crash

Troopers said the motorcyclist rode too close to the back of a tractor trailer and hit the back of it.(WCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a tractor trailer Sunday afternoon.

Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol report both vehicles were in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 98, near the intersection of S Watersound Parkway in south Walton County.

Troopers said the motorcycle was behind a tractor trailer. They report the motorcyclist rode too close to the back of the tractor trailer and hit the back of it.

They said the motorcyclist was thrown off of the motorcycle. We’re told the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

