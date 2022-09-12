Upcoming Events at Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jason Hedden, Chair of the Visual and Performing Arts at Gulf Coast State College, stopped by to tell us about the upcoming events of their busy week.

Gulf Coast State College is hosting a college fair on Thursday, September 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Charles Hilton Center at the Panama City Campus. The event is set to feature over 50 colleges.

On Saturday September 17, it is Gulf Coast College’s 65th Anniversary from 9-12 a.m. with live music, food, and games.

Then, later that Saturday, comedian Henry Cho is set to perform at 7:30 p.m.

Hedden says he looks forward to the exciting week ahead.

For more information of the events, check out the video attached and visit Gulf Coast State College’s event calendar.

