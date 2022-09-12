U.S. Coast Guard investigating Port Panama City death

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a port employee at the Panama City,...
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a port employee at the Panama City, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a port employee at the Panama City, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard tell NewsChannel 7 the Panama City Police contacted them around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. We’re told the U.S. Coast Guard is currently investigating the death.

We will continue to update you as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Man arrested during traffic stop for drugs
Man arrested during traffic stop for drugs
A local man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after Okaloosa County authorities conducted a...
Enough fentanyl to kill every Fort Walton Beach resident found with search warrant
William Stanley
Police arrest landlord accused of running over tenant, killing him
New dome revealed at Port of Panama City Florida.
The Port of Panama City Florida unveils new dome

Latest News

Weekend Forecast 9/11/22
Weekend Forecast
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County.
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County
Troopers said the motorcyclist rode too close to the back of a tractor trailer and hit the back...
One injured after Walton County motorcycle crash
Weekend Forecast 9/10/22
Weekend Forecast