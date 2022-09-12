U.S. Coast Guard investigating Port Panama City death
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a port employee at the Panama City, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.
Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard tell NewsChannel 7 the Panama City Police contacted them around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. We’re told the U.S. Coast Guard is currently investigating the death.
