Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re set to see a drier weather pattern this week: a change that is long overdue for an area overwhelmed by rain over the last week or so.

We’re expecting a 30% chance for rain tonight. Shower activity will be focused at the forgotten coast, with most storms developing in the early morning hours. Overnight lows will fall to the middle and lower 70′s with partly cloudy skies persisting throughout the area.

For the start of the work week Monday, some isolated showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours. There’s a 40% chance you see showers in that time period. The most likely areas for rainfall will be north of the bays and along the forgotten coast.

Monday will be the last time we see any meaningful rain chances through the rest of the week. A cold front will move through the Panhandle Tuesday. As with most early-season cold fronts, this won’t bring a change in high temperatures, but we will see a change in dewpoints and rain chances. Much drier air will settle in this week. Expect high temperatures to climb into the upper 80s - potentially 90 in inland areas - thanks to an abundance of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the 60′s as a result of the drier air mass. Generally cloud free and rain free weather will be the norm.

Heading into the weekend, southerly flow will trigger the return of some sea-breeze related afternoon shower activity, but coverage should remain somewhat limited due to the development of high pressure over the Southeastern U.S. in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Bottom Line:

Isolated showers inland and along the forgotten coast Monday, then drier and more pleasant weather through the remainder of the work week.

