Wewahitchka Gators Staying Strong Through Injuries

After an opening week 53-6 loss to Brookwood the Wewahithcka Gators have bounced back and won their last two by a combined score of 62-14.

The Gators are already halfway to matching their win total from last year and that’s a lot in part to head coach Bobby Johns and the resiliency of his players.

Johns says they’ve had a lot of injuries so the schemes and personnel has changed but says his team is just taking it 1 week at a time.

“We have a sign on our door as you walk out that says 1-0 and we’ve always had that philosophy but this year it has really become that philosophy... once we had the injuries we did, it really became not just one win at a time but literally one play at a time and so we’ve had to readjust our thinking as to where we think we can go or where we may not be able to go from a winning standpoint really just try to focus on the moment that we’re and just focus on that.”

The Gators will be looking to go 1-0 again this week as they welcome in the Trenton Tigers this Friday at 7pm.

