Bay District Schools Summer Learning Recovery Program Success

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The COVID-19 pandemic put life on pause for many us, and it put a lot of students behind in school.

Bay District’s Summer Learning Recovery Program helped close that gap, thanks to some extra pandemic-related federal funding which helped expand the program.

“We had 2,037 applications at the elementary level. 74% of the students that participated in reading scored 70% or higher,” Keri Weatherly, director of Elementary Instructional Services, said. “As well as 86% in math, students scored at a 70% or higher.”

High schools in the district saw success as well.

“Across the entire district, over 1,200 half credits were recovered at each one of our high schools” Alana Simmons, director of Secondary and Adult Instructional Services, said.

Bay District Schools officials say only one or two elementary schools in the district normally host the program. But this year, all of the elementary and secondary schools were able to host the program this year.

Simmons says they hope to offer the program at this same capacity next year.

But for now, their work is not over.

“While we did have a very successful summer, we are always looking to the future,” Jennifer Jennings, instructional specialist at the Dropout Prevention and Graduation Pathways, said. “In each of our high schools, we do have credit recovery labs that are focusing on students who need to recover a credit or two in order to be able to graduate on time.”

Staff members say they’re helping students succeed, one credit at a time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a port employee at the Panama City,...
U.S. Coast Guard investigating Port Panama City death
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County.
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County
Man arrested during traffic stop for drugs
Man arrested during traffic stop for drugs
Two Panama City locals arrested after more than a pound of meth seized during traffic stop.
More than a pound of meth found in safe during traffic stop
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Panama City commissioners approve increase to utility services.
Panama City commissioners approve increase to utility services
While most people run away when faced with danger, firefighters are trained to run towards it.
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue holds Rookie School
Bay County used roughly $1.37 million in federal grant funds to buy the homes last year and...
Latest on Bay County’s Voluntary Home Buyout Program for struggling homeowners
Library Card Sign Up Month
Library Card Sign Up Month