Bay District Schools Summer Learning Recovery Program Success

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The COVID-19 pandemic put life on pause for many us, and it put a lot of students behind in school.

Bay District’s Summer Learning Recovery Program helped close that gap, thanks to some extra pandemic-related federal funding which helped expand the program.

“We had 2,037 applications at the elementary level. 74% of the students that participated in reading scored 70% or higher,” Keri Weatherly, director of Elementary Instructional Services, said. “As well as 86% in math, students scored at a 70% or higher.”

High schools in the district saw success as well.

“Across the entire district, over 1,200 half credits were recovered at each one of our high schools” Alana Simmons, director of Secondary and Adult Instructional Services, said.

Bay District Schools officials say only one or two elementary schools in the district normally host the program. But this year, all of the elementary and secondary schools were able to host the program this year.

Simmons says they hope to offer the program at this same capacity next year.

But for now, their work is not over.

“While we did have a very successful summer, we are always looking to the future,” Jennifer Jennings, instructional specialist at the Dropout Prevention and Graduation Pathways, said. “In each of our high schools, we do have credit recovery labs that are focusing on students who need to recover a credit or two in order to be able to graduate on time.”

Staff members say they’re helping students succeed, one credit at a time.

