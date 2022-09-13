Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete

A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of a beloved athlete and honor student. Tyler Erickson passed away unexpectedly on Monday.

Erickson was a member of the Holmes County High School golf team and involved in drama. He would have celebrated his 18th birthday this week.

Faculty members say Erickson passed away while practicing golf on Monday evening. They are coming together to support students as they grieve.

We will have more on how Erickson is being remembered on NewsChannel 7 at Six.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a port employee at the Panama City,...
U.S. Coast Guard investigating Port Panama City death
Two Panama City locals arrested after more than a pound of meth seized during traffic stop.
More than a pound of meth found in safe during traffic stop
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County.
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
The Panama City Port Authority.
New details released in Port death

Latest News

Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday With Bill Hudson
September is National Library Card Sign-Up month, and staff at the Bay County Public Library...
It’s library card sign-up month!
Two South Florida residents were arrested on drug trafficking charges on September 9th.
South Florida residents arrested on meth and cocaine charges