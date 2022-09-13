Crash at U.S. 231 and N. East Avenue results in minor injuries

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One driver was injured in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 231 and N. East Avenue Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened around 9 p.m.

A pickup truck was driving south on U.S. 231 in the inside lane, and a car was driving west on N. East Avenue, near the intersection at U.S. 231.

FHP officials say the truck ran the red light and hit the side of the car.

The driver of the truck, a Panama City man, 22, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the car, a Lynn Haven woman, 26, was treated for her injuries and released on scene.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 and eastbound traffic on N. East Avenue were shut down temporarily.

