It’s library card sign-up month!

By Claire Jones
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for ways to save, look no further than your local library.

September is National Library Card Sign-Up month, and staff at the Bay County Public Library want everyone to know the benefits of getting a library card.

Sarah Burris, Community Relations and Marketing Manager at Northwest Florida Libraries said that the libraries have so much more to offer than just books.

”The things you can check out include regular books, audio books, telescopes, cake pans, mountain dulcimers, ukuleles, we have some early literacy devices including our launch pads and wonder books. ” Burris said. “So there’s a variety of things you can check out with your library card for free.”

Burris also said that you can keep track of how much money you are saving with your library card with their tally system.

Library cards are free to all Bay, Gulf, and Liberty County residents. It is $15 for all other surrounding county residents. All you need to sign up is a photo ID and proof of residency to explore everything the Northwest Florida Libraries have to offer.

