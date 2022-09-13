Latest on Bay County’s Voluntary Home Buyout Program for struggling homeowners

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is an all too familiar combination for Bay County residents. While most areas are cleared out by the next day, not everyone is so lucky.

The county has been working to help a select few homeowners who just can’t seem to catch a break.

They say when it rains, it pours. For six Riviera Beach homeowners, on the very west end of Panama City Beach, constant rain left irreversible damage.

“It was an unusual situation,” Keith Bryant, Chief Infrastructure Officer for Bay County, said. “That area, the water just never went down. It’s kind of a 14 foot bowl. And these six houses were at the bottom of the bowl.”

Bay County used roughly $1.37 million in federal grant funds to buy the homes last year and took a crane to them in June. The plan is to make the area into a retention pond so nothing can ever be built there again.

It’s all part of the Department of Economic Opportunity’s Voluntary Home Buyout program, which helps struggling homeowners in flood-prone zones. The program consists of 17 homes, with about $4.5 million in grant funds. But five homeowners recently dropped out, likely because of the long process.

“What that’s done is it’s opened up some funding opportunity. So the county is looking to reopen the program for homes that have repetitive flooding, and that are in a low to moderate-income area. Maybe we can get back up to seventeen,” Bryant said.

County officials said they’re going to move forward with making the Riviera Beach land into a retention pond in the coming months. They hope to have it complete in 2023.

The buyout program has not been reopened quite yet, but officials said those interested in applying can call the Bay County Public Works Department at (850) 248-8302.

