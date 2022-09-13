Monday Evening Forecast

Our first taste of fall is on the way to NWFL
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cool front will pass through the panhandle tonight giving us our first hint of fall in the panhandle. Lows will drop to near 70 at the coast, but expect some mid to upper 60s inland. Expect sunnier skies Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will feel slightly better because of the drop in the humidity. By Wednesday morning we will see lows in the 60s area wide! By the end of the week the humidity will return and we could see some rain chances return as well.

In the tropics we are watching two areas in the Atlantic... one of which we will be watching as it could bring moisture to the Florida peninsula next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

