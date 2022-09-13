Panama City Beach Fire Rescue holds Rookie School

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While most people run away when faced with danger, firefighters are trained to run towards it.

“We’re servants of our community. When they call 911, they expect the best to show up. They don’t expect someone who has no idea what they’re doing,” Panama City Beach Firefighter Andrew Paglicco said.

And the best is expected even from new firefighters.

“I know it is a privilege for me to serve as a firefighter for Panama City Beach, so anything that will give me that extra step ahead to save a person’s life, that’s what I’m all about,” Rookie School Student Julio Munoz said.

These new firefighters are taking that extra step by going through beach fire rescue’s week-long Rookie School. Most only have about three to six months of basic training through the state.

“Not to say that they are rookies, but they come to learn different ways to do things. We always like to says there’s not “the” way, there’s “a” way,” said Paglicco.

Day one of training consisted of quick dressing to practice getting gear ready faster, forcible entry practice, and high-rise operations.

“If you’re not refreshed on certain skills or anything that’s seen daily on the job, then you’re not only not doing yourself a favor, but not doing your team a favor by keeping them in line and yourself in line,” Rookie School Student Derrik Macbeth said.

Skills that even NewsChannel 7′s Dani Travis geared up to learn. And forcible entry isn’t as easy as these guys make it seem.

“I’m going to sweat all my makeup off,” Travis said.

“You have to save somebody’s life,” the fireman said.

But anything to save a person’s life, is what these men will work to do.

These new firefighters will spend the rest of the week working to be the best they can be for the community.

At the end of the week, the new firefighters will put their training to the test with a live fire practice.

Something some of these men haven’t experienced before.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.