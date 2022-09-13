Panama City commissioners approve increase to utility services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Commissioners met Monday evening for the first of two budget hearings.

Some positive news that came out of the hearing, commissioners are expecting the millage rate to decrease.

“So people are going to be seeing some savings in their tax bills. Long term not just this year but in future years and so we are very thankful to be able to lower it,” Josh Street, Panama City Commissioner said. “A lot of property values have increased around the city and this will go a long way to relieve and alleviating that pain that is felt seeing the taxes go up.”

But with good news comes bad news, there will be an increase in your utility bills in Panama City.

“Water and sewer rates reflect about an increase of $10 a month of everyone’s water bills across the city on average,” Street said.

Your trash bills will be increasing as well but only by $1.

“It allows us to continue twice a-week services which most municipalities do not do across Bay County,” Street said.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said they have to increase prices is operation costs have gone up.

“You know a buck a month get your trash picked up, get it picked up twice a week. Water bills will be a little bit more expensive but all of the costs of getting that potable water to somebody’s house every one of those costs has gone up,” Brudnicki said. “We just have to deal with it and try to do it as efficiently as we can.”

Several residents attending the commission meeting were not in favor of it increasing.

The increase in services will go into effect on October 1st, but residents will most likely not see a change until their November bill.

The millage rate is expected to be approved by the city commissioners in two weeks during the second budget hearing.

