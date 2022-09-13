South Florida residents arrested on meth and cocaine charges

Two South Florida residents were arrested on drug trafficking charges on September 9th.
Two South Florida residents were arrested on drug trafficking charges on September 9th.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two south Florida residents were arrested last Friday for alleged drug trafficking, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:59 a.m., a deputy reported a suspicious blue Dodge caravan parked at the Vernon Express convenience store after hours. When discovering the van was occupied, the deputy says they came over and made contact with the driver, Juliana Marie Carbo, 24, of Spring Hill, and Robert Wayne Cyr, 21, of Winter Haven.

While talking to Carbo and Cyr, the deputy stated a strong smell of marijuana was coming from inside the van. The deputy asked the two about the smell, and proceeded to search the vehicle.

According to the release, the Sheriff’s deputy was allegedly able to find a package of cocaine and meth, and a clear baggie with several white pills that they couldn’t identify.

Cyr and Carbo were reportedly arrested and transported to Washington County Jail on charges of trafficking cocaine and meth, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a port employee at the Panama City,...
U.S. Coast Guard investigating Port Panama City death
Two Panama City locals arrested after more than a pound of meth seized during traffic stop.
More than a pound of meth found in safe during traffic stop
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County.
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
The Panama City Port Authority.
New details released in Port death

Latest News

Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday With Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday With Bill Hudson
September is National Library Card Sign-Up month, and staff at the Bay County Public Library...
It’s library card sign-up month!
Wanted for attempted murder, several felony charges
WCSO searching for suspect wanted for attempted murder, other felony charges