South Florida residents arrested on meth and cocaine charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two south Florida residents were arrested last Friday for alleged drug trafficking, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:59 a.m., a deputy reported a suspicious blue Dodge caravan parked at the Vernon Express convenience store after hours. When discovering the van was occupied, the deputy says they came over and made contact with the driver, Juliana Marie Carbo, 24, of Spring Hill, and Robert Wayne Cyr, 21, of Winter Haven.

While talking to Carbo and Cyr, the deputy stated a strong smell of marijuana was coming from inside the van. The deputy asked the two about the smell, and proceeded to search the vehicle.

According to the release, the Sheriff’s deputy was allegedly able to find a package of cocaine and meth, and a clear baggie with several white pills that they couldn’t identify.

Cyr and Carbo were reportedly arrested and transported to Washington County Jail on charges of trafficking cocaine and meth, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

