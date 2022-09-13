South Walton, coming off bye week, prepares for game with Arnold

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The South Walton Seahawks are relatively well rested as they get set for Friday’s game with ArnoldHead Coach Phil Tisa is getting his team ready to get back into game action, after a bye last week. The Seahawks take a 2-0 record on to the home field Friday against Arnold. Tisa and his team of course practicing all last week, just not playing a game, so perhaps the team a little less beat up heading into the game with the 0-3 Marlins. The Seahawks opening the seasons with a home win over Baker and then a road win at Fort Walton Beach. Then the bye, which coach says was spent focusing on things to improve on!

”You know offensively we wanted to focus on our passing game and get that back to what we’re known for.” Tisa told me in a Zoom call Monday. “Defensively probably eye discipline. And then we wanted to do some work on our special teams, you know stuff that we that we hadn’t had an opportunity to put in at this point.”

The Marlins are struggling coming into this match up, 0-3 after losses to Bay, Sneads and Mosley, all good teams no doubt. Regardless, Tisa says he and all the Seahawks are excited about Friday’s match up, one they won’t take lightly. And they’re particularly excited to be hosting it. “Well it’s been a few years since we’ve played Arnold. Definitely been even longer since we’ve had an opportunity to host them. So we’re looking forward to doing that, with them being such a close neighbor of ours. But they’ve still got some talented athletes and just like anything else when you’re playing somebody that close to you you’ve got to throw the records out the window, and you know just focus on just trying to win. "

That game Friday night set for 7 and is one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

