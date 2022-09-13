Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar for most of NWFL with only a few banks of clouds rolling through and only a stray shower possible down along the Forgotten Coast early on this morning. Clouds will decrease throughout the day to mostly sunny skies from the partly cloudy start.

A beautiful setup shapes up for NWFL as a cold front slides to our south throughout the day. We’ll start to feel less humid! It’ll be a gradual process from inland to the coast by the late day.

In fact, it’s already feeling a little more comfortable outside this morning. Dew points are starting the day near 70 for most, but they’ll gradually fall into the low 60s by the evening for all of NWFL. Some inland may be able to feel the lower humidity earlier in the day as the northerly winds draw in the drier air.

Highs today will still be warm near 87 in the mostly sunny skies. But it should be a much more tolerable warmth for most.

The drier air continues to filter in for tonight and as dew points continue to fall, temperatures will fall tonight as well. We’ll slip down into the low 60s inland tonight with upper 60s for the coast for a wonderful feel out the door tomorrow morning. It’ll be our first LITTLE taste of fall! I stress the little, but it will be noticeably more comfortable on Wednesday despite temperatures still warming into the mid to upper 80s under mainly sunny skies.

We’ll keep the drier air mass in place for most of the week. By the end of the week, the same front that passes through on Tuesday wafts and wavers about in the Gulf to our south to try and draw back up some moisture for scattered showers or storms late in the week and into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies turn mostly sunny in the afternoon with a more comfortable air mass moving in. Humidity gradually falls today, especially for those away from the beaches, or largely north of Hwy20. Highs will be more comfortably warm near 87. The drier air spills in for all of NWFL by the evening with a comfortable day ahead for Wednesday on your 7 Day Forecast.

