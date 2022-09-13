WCSO searching for suspect wanted for attempted murder, other felony charges

Sep. 13, 2022
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 26-year-old, Parisha Antwanette Massaline. Deputies said Massaline has several active warrants, including attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, battery, two counts of aggravated child abuse, and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies claim on September 10th they responded to a shots fired call on Donnell Road. The victim ran to a different address on Haywood Drive and was able to contact law enforcement. The victim claims they had a screaming match and when she tried to leave Massaline started to try and fight them. Massaline followed the kids and victim out of the house firing a gun at their car.

When Deputies went to check the scene on Donnell Road they found the house empty but could see that it had been ransacked, several of the windows broken, and some live ammunition as well as bullet casings on the ground.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Massaline, you are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s office at 850-638-6111.

