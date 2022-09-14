$6 million grant helps fund Lullwater Lake cleanup

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been two years since Hurricane Sally left parts of the panhandle virtually underwater. While the floods subsided, one Panama City Beach dune lake hasn’t looked the same since. Residents have been speaking out about Lullwater Lake as it continues to deteriorate. Wednesday, it was made clear their voices were heard, as the city announced a multi-million dollar grant-funded project to bring life back to the lake.

For area resident Francois Moseby, kayaking used to be as simple as taking them out back and dropping them in. It’s something he hasn’t been able to do since Sally hit.

“I’m in a community where I’ve lived for 20 years,” Moseby said. “I have to go to Camp Helen to kayak. I’ve got three kayaks that I have to hike up in the back of the truck and go out there.”

It’s an unfortunate reality for many residents at Lullwater.

“They should be able to enjoy and appreciate living on a lake and they haven’t been able to for a little while,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “It needs the muck cleaned out, it needs the lily pads gone, and it needs to bring the lake back to its habitat. The lake needs to breathe.”

Wednesday, city leaders announced they received a $6 million grant through the Department of Environmental Protection to do just that. The funds will go towards cleaning out the muck at the bottom of the lake and clearing out the overgrown lily pads.

“This $6 million adds oxygen and adds funding to make sure the lake can breathe for a long time,” Sheldon said.

Sheldon said it’s been a work in progress. They’ve been pushing for funding since the storm.

“We had to prioritize within the city what was the most important thing for Panama City Beach to get money for and this is it,” Sheldon said.

“Oh, it’s a big plus for the neighborhood,” Moseby said. “It would be nice to go in the backyard again.”

City leaders estimate the cleanup to be complete by September 2024.

