The 850Strong student of the week is...

Deane Bozeman School
Deane Bozeman School
By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Kate Fiddler.

Kate is a 10th-grade student at Deane Bozeman High School.

She was nominated for her community service efforts at the Baptist Center.

“I work there with lots of the kids and I love all of them,” Fiddler said. ”And they were saying they’re always in need of food and I wanted to do something. So I was thinking, why not set up a food drive to help out.”

And her excellent work inside the classroom.

“She’s just one of those students you just love having in class every day, constantly giving her best effort,” Matt Granville, Algebra 2 teacher at Deane Bozeman High School, said. “She’s just one of those students that makes Bozeman a great place to be having lots of kids like that on our campus.”

Though she’s only in the 10th grade, Kate has big plans for the future.

“I want to go to FSU in Tallahassee and get a degree for interior design,” Fiddler said.

Congratulations to this year’s first 850Strong Student of the Week, Kate Fiddler.

