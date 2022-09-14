Adoptable pets at Bay County Animal Service

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to talk about the animals at the Bay County Animal Services shelter who are looking for their forever homes. She brought along “Reese”, a three-year-old German Shepard mix who could be just the calming presence you need in your home.

To find out more information on animal adoptions through Bay County Animal Services, watch the video attached to this web article.

