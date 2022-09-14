Arnold senior is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Camille Seiffer is a dual threat senior at Arnold. She currently holds the 4th spot on the girls golf team and a 4.0 In the classroom.

Head Coach Mark Lefebure says that’s really just who Camille is.

“Well Camille, since I’ve known her and I’ve been around her she’s been a really positive force out here on the golf team.” said Lefebure. “She has an excellent academic record and does very well in the classroom and is just an overall great kid.”

Camille says golf wasn’t the first choice but somewhat of an add on and a convenient one at that

“I kind of did everything else you could think of sports-wise.” Seiffer said. “And I live over in Bay Point so the golf course was kind of like my backyard so it just worked out from there.”

But she knows that golf can’t be her only priority for her future.

“I think if you’re an athlete in school, sports can only get you so far, but education can get you further. And get you a career down the line.”

“She understands that, you know, her academic pursuits and the things she puts her time into there will payoff for her in the future.” says her coach.

And for Camille, though she excels in both golf and school she says she has a different strategy at attacking each challenge.

“For golf since I like it, it’s more fun for me to do it, I think it just comes easier to push myself but school I have to push myself a little harder just to know it’ll get me a little further.”

Coach Lefebure has big goals and expectations for his senior leader.

“I want to see her play up to her expectations. The potential she sees in herself. And would like to see her qualify to play on down the road in the state tournament series.”

Camille’s goals, just as big and lofty?

“For the golf course, shoot low and then hopefully as a team make it to state. In the classroom, keep my GPA up, make sure I’m there and present and do good on finals.”

Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

