Bay District School Board approves pay raise for substitutes working to become teachers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some substitute teachers working at Bay District Schools can look forward to a bigger paycheck.

The Bay District School Board approved the pay raise at Tuesday’s meeting. The hourly wage for substitutes working to become full-time teachers will jump from $22.75 to $25, effective immediately.

The change applies to all substitutes who are going to become teachers, whether they have all the credentials to become full-time teachers yet or not.

”Once they become a teacher of record and are certified with a temporary or professional certificate, they will be retroacted pay all the way back to their hiring date for beginning teacher salary, or wherever they fall on the teacher scale,” Holly Buchanan, executive director of Human Resources at BDS, said.

The pay raise only applies to this specific group of substitutes, it does not apply to instructional substitutes who occasionally fill-in when a teacher is out.

