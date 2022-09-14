Bay District School Board approves pay raise for substitutes working to become teachers

By Claire Jones
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some substitute teachers working at Bay District Schools can look forward to a bigger paycheck.

The Bay District School Board approved the pay raise at Tuesday’s meeting. The hourly wage for substitutes working to become full-time teachers will jump from $22.75 to $25, effective immediately.

The change applies to all substitutes who are going to become teachers, whether they have all the credentials to become full-time teachers yet or not.

”Once they become a teacher of record and are certified with a temporary or professional certificate, they will be retroacted pay all the way back to their hiring date for beginning teacher salary, or wherever they fall on the teacher scale,” Holly Buchanan, executive director of Human Resources at BDS, said.

The pay raise only applies to this specific group of substitutes, it does not apply to instructional substitutes who occasionally fill-in when a teacher is out.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Panama City locals arrested after more than a pound of meth seized during traffic stop.
More than a pound of meth found in safe during traffic stop
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a port employee at the Panama City,...
U.S. Coast Guard investigating Port Panama City death
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County.
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

BDS Board Approves Substitute Raise
BDS Board Approves Substitute Raise
Tyndall Zone 1 Groundbreaking
Tyndall Zone 1 Groundbreaking
Arnold senior is this week's Student Athlete of the Week
Camille Seiffer is this week's Student Athlete of the Week
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say two vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 331...
Fatal crash blocks traffic on U.S. 331 near State Road 20