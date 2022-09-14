Bay District School Board to reimburse fingerprinting fees to employees

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a meeting Tuesday, the Bay District School Board approved to reimburse fingerprinting fees to employees.

Bay District School officials said federal funding allowed them to waive fingerprinting fees for employees. However, that ended June 30th.

Starting July 1st, all new hires had to pay for their own fingerprinting fees. The Bay District School Board has approved $22,875 to reimburse those employees.

Bay District School officials say this also means all future fingerprinting fees will be waived.

