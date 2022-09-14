Bringing Panamanian coffee to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Coffee Company opened its new coffee truck at the end of August.

Located on Thomas Drive across from Publix, Panama City Coffee Company was brought together by a love for coffee.

“We got started because of passion, number one,” Joe Thomas, co-owner of Panama City Coffee Company, said. “Number two, I’m just in love with the science of coffee.”

Science combined with an idea, created a new business.

“I knew I wanted to specialize in Panamanian coffee,” Daniel Pratt, co-owner of Panama City Coffee, said. “I thought it would be fun to bring coffee from Panama, Panama to Panama City, Florida. I needed a coffee roaster, so I found Joe.”

The truck opens at 6:00 a.m. Monday-Friday, at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, and is closed on Sundays.

For more information about Panama City Coffee Company, you can visit their website.

