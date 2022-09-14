Bringing Panamanian coffee to Panama City Beach

By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Coffee Company opened its new coffee truck at the end of August.

Located on Thomas Drive across from Publix, Panama City Coffee Company was brought together by a love for coffee.

“We got started because of passion, number one,” Joe Thomas, co-owner of Panama City Coffee Company, said. “Number two, I’m just in love with the science of coffee.”

Science combined with an idea, created a new business.

“I knew I wanted to specialize in Panamanian coffee,” Daniel Pratt, co-owner of Panama City Coffee, said. “I thought it would be fun to bring coffee from Panama, Panama to Panama City, Florida. I needed a coffee roaster, so I found Joe.”

The truck opens at 6:00 a.m. Monday-Friday, at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, and is closed on Sundays.

For more information about Panama City Coffee Company, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol says a Fountain man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Suzie Lane.
Single vehicle crash kills Fountain man
Fatal car crash on U.S. 331 near S.R. 20
Fatal crash blocks traffic on U.S. 331 near State Road 20
Two Panama City locals arrested after more than a pound of meth seized during traffic stop.
More than a pound of meth found in safe during traffic stop
Two South Florida residents were arrested on drug trafficking charges on September 9th.
South Florida residents arrested on meth and cocaine charges
A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete

Latest News

School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.
Bay District employee on leave pending DCF investigation
Interview with Panama City Coffee Co. part two
Panama City Coffee Co. part two
Interview with Panama City Coffee Co.
Panama City Coffee Co
Deane Bozeman School
The 850Strong student of the week is...