Fatal crash blocks traffic on U.S. 331 near State Road 20
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say two vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 331 near State Road 20 Tuesday night.
FHP Troopers say the crash happened with a 2014 Mazda and a 2019 Chevy Tahoe.
There are at least two people confirmed dead.
Southbound lanes of U.S. 331 are blocked at this time.
Officials also tell us there was a rollover and possibly one person trapped in a vehicle.
