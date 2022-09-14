Fatal crash blocks traffic on U.S. 331 near State Road 20

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say two vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 331 near State Road 20 Tuesday night.

FHP Troopers say the crash happened with a 2014 Mazda and a 2019 Chevy Tahoe.

There are at least two people confirmed dead.

Southbound lanes of U.S. 331 are blocked at this time.

Officials also tell us there was a rollover and possibly one person trapped in a vehicle.

