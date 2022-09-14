Fatal crash blocks traffic on U.S. 331 near State Road 20

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say two vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 331...
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say two vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 331 near State Road 20 Tuesday night.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say two vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 331 near State Road 20 Tuesday night.

FHP Troopers say the crash happened with a 2014 Mazda and a 2019 Chevy Tahoe.

There are at least two people confirmed dead.

Southbound lanes of U.S. 331 are blocked at this time.

Officials also tell us there was a rollover and possibly one person trapped in a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Panama City locals arrested after more than a pound of meth seized during traffic stop.
More than a pound of meth found in safe during traffic stop
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a port employee at the Panama City,...
U.S. Coast Guard investigating Port Panama City death
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County.
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Tyndall Air Force Base should start seeing F-35s in September 2023.
Tyndall Air Force Base celebrates groundbreaking for the future
Florida Highway Patrol says a Fountain man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Suzie Lane.
Single vehicle crash kills Fountain man
Bay District Schools sign.
Bay District School Board to reimburse fingerprinting fees to employees
We will enjoy briefly less humid air in the panhandle over the next several days.
Tuesday Evening Forecast