FDLE responds to Walton County internal audit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will not be conducting a criminal investigation into the expense accounts of Walton County Commissioners, according to a letter sent to the Office of the State Attorney in the First Judicial Circuit.

Earlier this year, NewsChannel 7 reported that an internal audit from the Walton County Clerk of Courts Office revealed alleged misuse of county-issued cards and vehicles.

FDLE has now sent a letter to the state attorney saying they reviewed the internal audit and found insufficient evidence at this time to initiate a criminal investigation.

The full letter can be read here.

