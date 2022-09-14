FDLE responds to Walton County internal audit

Walton County Commissioners are facing heat after the findings of an internal audit have been...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will not be conducting a criminal investigation into the expense accounts of Walton County Commissioners, according to a letter sent to the Office of the State Attorney in the First Judicial Circuit.

Earlier this year, NewsChannel 7 reported that an internal audit from the Walton County Clerk of Courts Office revealed alleged misuse of county-issued cards and vehicles.

FDLE has now sent a letter to the state attorney saying they reviewed the internal audit and found insufficient evidence at this time to initiate a criminal investigation.

The full letter can be read here.

