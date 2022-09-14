Game of the Week: Wakulla vs. Blountstown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The American Charlie Grill and Tavern Game of the Week, Wakulla at Blountstown.

Coach Greg Jordan and his Tigers will host Wakulla in a battle of two teams that are three and oh. The Tigers coming off a 20-7 win last week over Marianna, before that, this 33-6 win over Rutherford and they opened with a 54-20 win over Freeport.

This week things get a lot tougher, hosting 3-0 Wakulla that has wins over Chiles, Gadsden and Munroe. And three wins over a rather young Greg Jordan, going back a little.

“Like every team we’re still identifying things that we can do. And things that are giving us problems but overall I’m pleased with where we’re at and we’re just trying to continue to get better each week... as the season progresses, trying to stay healthy... hang in there towards the middle part, end of this schedule where we got a change.”

As for the Eagles, they come into this match up three and oh as well, with victories over Chiles, Gadsden and Munroe. Only the game with Chiles was close, in fact it was an overtime win. That game at Bowles Field Friday night set for 7 and it’s one several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.