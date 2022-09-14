Game of the Week: Wakulla vs. Blountstown

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The American Charlie Grill and Tavern Game of the Week, Wakulla at Blountstown.

Coach Greg Jordan and his Tigers will host Wakulla in a battle of two teams that are three and oh. The Tigers coming off a 20-7 win last week over Marianna, before that, this 33-6 win over Rutherford and they opened with a 54-20 win over Freeport.

This week things get a lot tougher, hosting 3-0 Wakulla that has wins over Chiles, Gadsden and Munroe. And three wins over a rather young Greg Jordan, going back a little.

“Like every team we’re still identifying things that we can do. And things that are giving us problems but overall I’m pleased with where we’re at and we’re just trying to continue to get better each week... as the season progresses, trying to stay healthy... hang in there towards the middle part, end of this schedule where we got a change.”

As for the Eagles, they come into this match up three and oh as well, with victories over Chiles, Gadsden and Munroe. Only the game with Chiles was close, in fact it was an overtime win. That game at Bowles Field Friday night set for 7 and it’s one several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol says a Fountain man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Suzie Lane.
Single vehicle crash kills Fountain man
Fatal car crash on U.S. 331 near S.R. 20
Fatal crash blocks traffic on U.S. 331 near State Road 20
A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete
Two Panama City locals arrested after more than a pound of meth seized during traffic stop.
More than a pound of meth found in safe during traffic stop
Two South Florida residents were arrested on drug trafficking charges on September 9th.
South Florida residents arrested on meth and cocaine charges

Latest News

Rutherford Preparing for Thursday Night Game Versus Marianna
Rutherford Preparing for Thursday Night Game Versus Marianna
Mosley seems to have qb spot settled heading into game with Leon
Mosley sets sights on Leon, seems to have quarterback issue settled
Arnold senior is this week's Student Athlete of the Week
Arnold senior is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
High School Volleyball Highlights and Scores from Monday, September 12th