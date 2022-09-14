Mosley sets sights on Leon, seems to have quarterback issue settled

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley Dolphins preparing to host a struggling Leon squad Friday night at Tommy Oliver.

The Lions are 0-3 and perhaps this is not a good time to be facing the 2-1 Dolphins. After the upset loss the week before last, Mosley seems to be clicking again. They’re coming off a 42-7 win over county rival Arnold. That one stopped in the third by lightning. Mosley led by a strong defensive effort, and some outstanding play by sophomore qb Sam Freitas who tossed for 181 yards and three TD’s, and ran for another two scores. For coach Tommy Joe Whiddon, it was all about executing the way they expect to on a weekly basis!

”We definitely had a lot more balance on the offensive side of the ball.” coach Whiddon told me. “Like you said our execution was a lot better. You know we were able to do some things, do some things in the run game. But going into that game, with it being Sammy’s first start, we wanted to give him some confidence. I felt like we did that. I felt like as the game went on the better Sammy played. But it was just a good overall win for our team after coming off a tough loss. I felt the defense played really hard.”

After inconsistent play from the qb. spot while rotating senior Trey Coker and sophomore Sam Freitas, the latter seems to have won the starting job fulltime with his performance last Thursday. 181 yards and three TD’s passing, and he ran for another 35 yards and two scores.

“We definitely have high expectations for that position.” says Whiddon. “And like I said, again, you can’t tell me there’s a good team with a bad quarterback, that doesn’t exist in football. And again Sammy has shown a lot of, a lot of potential. He has a lot of upside. By no means is he perfect and he’s going to continue to work to get better. But you know I thought Sammy did a great job. Again Sammy doesn’t have to be any type of superstar. We’ve got really good players around him. We just need Sammy to be Sammy and I felt like he did that on Friday night. "

The game with Leon Friday night set for 7, it’s one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

