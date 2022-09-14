Nearly 5,000 gallons of raw sewage released into St. Andrews Bay

Swimming advisories have been issued for parts of St. Andrews Bay after a raw sewage spill.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A swimming advisory has been issued for a portion of St. Andrews Bay after the City of Panama City reports a release of 4,835 gallons of raw sewage due to heavy rain.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has advised against swimming between the north side of the marina over to Johnson Bayou with outfall south of the fuel depo.

Cleanup actions have been completed and the City of Panama City is testing the water.

Once levels are safe, the advisory will be lifted.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

