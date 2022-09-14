Rutherford Preparing for Thursday Night Game Versus Marianna

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Rutherford Rams are getting set to host the Marianna Bulldogs Thursday night.

The Rams coming off a tough loss against Walton last week but that hasn’t deterred Coach Tillman of the potential of his team

He says their 0-3 record or more due to the youth of their players. It’s taking a little more time and patients to get them ready

Coach is staying hopeful however, he still believes his team can make a strong run through the season and he’s liking what he’s seeing week to week.

“We are making improvements and we see it... practices have been good, they’re taking the coaching, they’re playing the games then we can evaluate the tape and show them where, you know, when we run this drill this is how you apply it in a game situation. So still a lot of learning and when you’re learning you’re not playing as fast as you’re going to play when you’re comfortable with it but improvements every week... Huge improvements.”

This is the second Thursday game for Tillman and the Rams as they played Blountstown back on the first... on the other hand it’s the first Thursday game for Marianna... who is also looking for their first win on the season as they come in with an 0-3 record... kickoff is tomorrow night at 7pm.

