Single vehicle crash kills Fountain man

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bay County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver, a 34-year-old Fountain man, was driving on Suzie Lane just south of French Lane Drive. Officials say the driver ended up losing control of the SUV causing the vehicle’s right side to collide with a tree. FHP said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

